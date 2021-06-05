Brazil 2-0 Ecuador: Richarlison scores in World Cup qualifying win

PARIS (Agencies): Everton forward Richarlison scored as Brazil beat Ecuador 2-0 to stay top of the South American qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Paris St-Germain’s Neymar got the second with a retaken penalty following a foul on Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

The result means Brazil have won all five of their World Cup qualifiers.

They top the 10-team South America group with 15 points from five games, four ahead of second-placed Argentina.

Ecuador are third with nine points after winning three of their previous four qualifiers, and Brazil struggled to break them down, despite being the better side for much of the match.

Richarlison got the breakthrough 20 minutes into the second half when goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez could not stop his angled near-post shot.

And with only minutes remaining, Neymar added a penalty after his first attempt was saved. He was allowed to retake the kick after the referee spotted players encroaching into the penalty area.

The spot-kick had been awarded after referee Alexis Herrera initially gave a free-kick against Jesus following contact between him and Angelo Preciado in the Ecuador area.

But after a four-minute VAR review, the official changed his mind and awarded a penalty.

Brazil’s next game is against Paraguay in Asuncion on 8 June, while Ecuador host Peru the same day.