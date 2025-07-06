Brazil aims to triple trade flows with India, Lula says

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his country aims to triple trade flows with India from $12 billion last year “in the short term,” without giving a more specific time frame.

Speaking alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a state visit in Brasilia, Lula also said Brazilian planemaker Embraer wants to strengthen its presence in India, partnering with companies there.

Lula also said that expanding a preferential trade agreement between India and South American bloc Mercosur could help reduce both tariff and non-tariff barriers that are limiting trade.