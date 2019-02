BUENOS AIRES (AA): The death toll rose to 121 after a dam burst in southeastern Brazil on Jan. 25, according to the local media.

At least 226 people have been missing near the town of Brumadinho after the dam broke at an iron ore mining complex operated by the Brazilian mining giant Vale S.A.

Search-and-rescue efforts remain ongoing in the area.

So far, a total of five people were arrested over the incident.