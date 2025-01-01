Brazil declared free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination

SAO PAULO/PARIS (Reuters): The World Organization for Animal Health has recognized Brazil, the world’s leading beef exporter, as a country free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination, a Brazilian official and a spokesperson for the intergovernmental body said.

Brazilian lobbies representing some of the largest Brazilian meatpackers, including JBS, Minerva and Marfrig, said the development was historic, as it can help Brazil to win new markets.

“The new status will be announced on June 6 at a formal ceremony after a meeting between President Lula and WOAH Director General Emmanuelle Soubeyran,” Brazil’s Chief Veterinary Officer Marcelo Mota told Reuters on the last day of a WOAH conference in Paris.

Last year, Brazilian companies exported beef worth nearly $13 billion to countries including China, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, which has increased imports from Brazil because of a scarcity of cattle for slaughter.

The change in status can be used as a “strategic asset” in talks to open markets with strict standards, such as Japan, Brazilian beef lobby Abiec said in a statement. It added the Philippines and Indonesia have expressed interest in importing beef offal based on the health status.

“The new status also brings new challenges and responsibilities for all actors involved,” Abiec said, alluding to maintaining the herd in adequate sanitary conditions.

The long-sought change had been anticipated by Brazilian authorities, including Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro.

In May 2024, when Brazil announced the end of the vaccination cycle against foot-and-mouth disease, Favaro said it moved Brazil “to the next level of the world’s health elite”.

At the time, Brazil’s goal of being free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination by 2026 was brought forward to 2025, the ministry said.

The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.