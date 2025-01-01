Brazil, U.S. officials agree to discuss how deported migrants are treated

BRASILIA (Reuters) : Brazilian and U.S. officials agreed on Wednesday to discuss regularly how Washington will deport migrants from Brazil, as some leaders in Latin America have balked at what they see as poor treatment of their citizens on repatriation flights.

Brazil’s foreign affairs ministry said in a social media post that the talks will be led by officials from the ministry and the U.S. embassy, after the ministry summoned a senior U.S. diplomat earlier this week over the treatment of recent deportees that local officials condemned as degrading.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office last week, has escalated a crackdown on unlawful migration to the United States that has included deportations using military planes and shackling of migrants.

The ministry noted that the new working group will exchange information and ensure “safety and dignified and respectful treatment” for Brazilians on permitted deportation flights.

The ministry added the parties have agreed to establish a direct line of communication to follow flights in real time.

The push for increased dialogue over the politically sensitive issue comes after Colombia and the United States pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday provoked by a spat over deportation flights.

Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski said on Wednesday that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had asked Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira to seek out a new agreement with the United States over the deportations.

The president wants to ensure that Brazilians are returned with “a minimum of dignity and that their fundamental rights are respected,” Lewandowski said.