Brazil’s Bolsonaro expected to be discharged from hospital in coming days

BRASILIA (Reuters): Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to be discharged from the hospital “in the coming days” following major abdominal surgery last month to treat an intestinal obstruction, his medical team said on Saturday.

The far-right leader was taken off intravenous nutrition on Saturday, according to the statement, which added that visits remain restricted for now.

Bolsonaro underwent his sixth surgery on April 13 in Brasilia related to the injuries he sustained in a 2018 stabbing attack.

He had experienced severe abdominal pain during a political event in Brazil’s northeast, cutting short a regional tour aimed at rallying support for a proposed amnesty bill for his supporters who stormed government buildings in January 2023 after his defeat in the 2022 election.

Earlier this week, Bolsonaro took to social media to urge his followers to attend a May 7 rally in Brasilia backing the measure.

Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled that Bolsonaro should stand trial for allegedly plotting to overturn the election result. He denies any wrongdoing.