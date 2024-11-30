Brazil’s Lula recognizes three more Indigenous territories

SAO PAULO (Reuters) : Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva officially recognized three more Indigenous territories on Wednesday, pushing to 13 the number of lands to which he has granted legal protection since his latest term began in early 2023.

Lula signed the state recognition of the Potiguara de Monte-Mor land, in the northeastern Paraiba state, as well as the Morro dos Cavalos and Toldo Imbu lands, both in the southern state of Santa Catarina, a government statement said.

The recognition grants the territories legal protection as reservations to be defended against encroachment by illegal loggers, gold miners and cattle ranchers.

Lula had signed off on giving two other territories legal protection in April, while postponing recognition for four more as they still needed to be cleared by people currently occupying them.

At the event on Wednesday in Brasilia, Lula said one territory in the northeastern state of Alagoas was still expected to be recognized, but that it did not happen at the moment due to some issues, without providing further details.

He said officials from the federal and state governments will meet next week to discuss the subject, adding he hopes the recognition could still happen this year.

The leftist leader, in his third non-consecutive term, has pledged to legalize as many reservations as possible.