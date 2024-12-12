Brazil’s Lula to undergo blood test as recovery from surgeries continue

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to undergo a blood test later on Saturday as he remains hospitalized in semi-intensive care, according to a medical bulletin, as he recovers from surgeries earlier this week.

Lula is “lucid” as well as eating and walking, noted the latest bulletin released by the Sao Paulo’s Sirio-Libanes Hospital where he has been receiving care.

The 79-year-old leftist leader known universally as Lula underwent two operations at the facility this week to relieve and prevent bleeding in his skull.

On Friday, Lula posted an Instagram video where he is shown walking for the first time after being rushed to the hospital earlier this week.