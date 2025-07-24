Brazil’s top court rules out Bolsonaro arrest, for now

BRASILIA (Reuters): Brazil’s Supreme Court decided on Thursday not to order the arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro for an “isolated” breach of court-imposed restrictions, but warned he could be imprisoned for future violations.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees the case in which Bolsonaro is charged with plotting a coup, kept in place the restraining orders he imposed on the former president and clarified he is not forbidden from giving interviews.

Moraes last week ordered Bolsonaro to wear an ankle bracelet and stop using social media over allegations he courted the interference of U.S. President Donald Trump, who tied new tariffs on Brazil to what he called a “witch hunt” against his ally.

On Monday, the justice threatened Bolsonaro with arrest, saying he breached the restrictions on his social media use – including through third parties – when he talked to journalists in Brasilia.

Moraes wrote in his Thursday decision that there is “no doubt” the order has not been complied with, saying that Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, who is in the U.S. to drum up support for his father in Washington, posted the former president’s remarks on social media to benefit him.

The justice added, however, that given that the breach was “isolated,” it did not call for an arrest order.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers did not immediately comment on Thursday’s decision, but the former president has always denied any wrongdoing.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Bolsonaro described Moraes’ decision to prohibit his social media use as “cowardice,” and said he intended to continue engaging with the press to ensure his voice was heard.