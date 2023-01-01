Breast Cancer cases increase in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): Officials within the Cancer Center in Herat said that the cancer has increased by 40 percent over the last year in the western zone of Afghanistan.

According to the officials, more than 1,000 women suffering from breast cancer have been referred to this center.

Ziagul, 48, who is suffering from cancer, had surgery around 40 days ago.

“The doctors told me that they will conduct the surgery here. It has been 40 days since I did the surgery and I feel better now,” Ziagul said.

The cancer center in Herat said that over 70 percent of patients suffering from breast cancer have lost their lives because they have not seen doctors in time.

“The women are mostly suffering from breast cancer. As I said their awareness is unfortunately very low,” said Farooq Ahmad Sedeqqi, head of the cancer center of the provincial hospital.

The women who are affected with breast cancer meanwhile expressed frustration over their economic challenges, saying that they are incapable of treatment.

“I don’t have the ability to travel to Pakistan. I came here. We borrow money from someone so that we can afford the medicine,” said Nigar, a patient.

“One doctor told me that I need to have surgery. I have nothing (no money), if they conduct my surgery here, fine, otherwise I should go back home,” said Fatima, a patient.

The doctors warned that negligence toward breast cancer and lack of awareness of the disease will cause a major surge in the number of patients.

“They don’t come in early to be examined and treated,” said Basheer Ahmad Sadaat, a doctor.

According to the Herat cancer center, more than 12,000 cancer patients have referred to this center over five years in the province.