Breathtaking winter views await on touristic Eastern Express

ISTANBUL (AA): The touristic Eastern Express, operated by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) on the Ankara-Kars route, offers domestic and international tourists a fairy-tale journey through snow-covered plains.

The train, which began its first trip of the season on Dec. 23, 2024, aims to boost the region’s tourism potential.

Departing from Ankara, the train travels through valleys and plains blanketed in white, providing passengers with breathtaking views and an unforgettable experience.

As it goes through Erzurum’s Askale district, the train passes the historic Kandilli Celal Bey and Karasu iron bridges before arriving at the city’s central station.

Passengers disembark for a three-hour stopover, allowing them to explore the city’s rich cultural and historical landmarks.

Resuming its journey, the train moves past Hasankale Station in Pasinler and the historic Çobandere Bridge in Köprüköy before reaching its final destination in Kars.

The Erzurum Governorship shared drone footage on social media, showcasing the train’s passage through snow-covered landscapes and its crossing over historic bridges.