Brendon McCullum retires from Big Bash League

SYDNEY (Agencies): Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has announced the ongoing season of the Big Bash League would be his last.

McCullum, who retired from international cricket in 2016, told his team-mates at Brisbane Heat of the decision after their six-wicket win against Adelaide Strikers on Sunday.

“I will continue to play T20 cricket in 2019 in various competitions around the world and will then look to transition into a coaching career,” McCullum, who also represented Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars in 2017 and 2018, said in a statement. “The prospect of being able to transfer the skills, experience and leadership I have been lucky enough to bank over my long T20 and also international career into coaching is very exciting.”

McCullum, 37, has played for Brisbane Heat since 2011. The team’s fixture against Melbourne Stars on Friday is likely to be his last in the tournament if Brisbane don’t make it to the semi-finals. The Kiwi star has scored 920 runs in 34 matches, including nine half-centuries.

“I have absolutely loved playing for the Heat. The fans have been amazing with their support and I have enjoyed seeing the pleasure they get from coming to our matches and having fun,” McCullum said.

“I’ve had a great time playing with my teammates, and it was a privilege to captain them. Coming into Brisbane each year before the start of the competition was always a highlight.”