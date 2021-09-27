Brent crude oil price exceeded $ 79 per barrel

MOSCOW (TASS): The cost of a Brent crude oil futures contract for December 2021 delivery on the London ICE stock exchange rose 2.28% and reached $ 79.01 per barrel, according to data from the trading floor at 17:00 Moscow time.

By 17:28 Moscow time, growth had slowed down, the price of Brent was at $ 78.92 per barrel, which is 2.19% higher than the closing level of the previous session.

The last time the price of Brent exceeded $ 79 a barrel was in October 2018.

WTI crude oil rises in price by 2.2% to $ 75.61 per barrel.