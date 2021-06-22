Brent rises above $75 a barrel on strong demand outlook

LONDON (Reuters): Crude oil prices retreated on Tuesday, after Brent rose above $75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019 and as OPEC+ begins discussions on raising oil production, but a strong demand outlook underpinned prices.

Brent crude futures fell 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.37 a barrel by 0939 GMT, after hitting a session high of $75.30 a barrel, the stron-gest since April 25, 2019.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $72.97 a barrel, down 69 cents, 0.9%.

OPEC+ is discussing a gradual increase of oil output from August, but no decision has been taken on the exact volume yet, an OPEC+ source said on Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Coun-tries and allies, known as OPEC+, is already returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market fr-om May through July as p-art of a plan to gradually u-nwind last year’s record ou-tput curbs, as demand reco-vers from the pandemic.

The group meets next on July 1.

Both benchmarks have risen for the last four weeks in response to the rollout of global COVID-19 vaccinations and an expected pick-up in summer travel.

” of tight physical markets and healthy demand perceptions, the risk remains skewed to the upside,” oil brokerage PVM said.

BofA Global Research raised its Brent crude price forecasts for this year and next, saying that tighter oil supply and recovering demand could push oil briefly to $100 per barrel in 2022.

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election.

Raisi on Monday backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected meeting U.S. President Biden.