BRI emerges as the effective instrument of globalization, says FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the Belt and Road Initiative of China has emerged as the single most effective instrument of globalization and promoting the international development cooperation.

FM Qureshi said this on Wednesday while addressing a conference on Belt and Road Initiative in Islamabad. He stressed that Pakistan-China friendship is an example for the world as both the countries are promoting mutual partnership.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said realignments are taking place in the region and we seek inputs from academia and the private sector to prepare our policies that suit the interests of the country.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is committed to the implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He said Hindutva approach is permeating in India. He said Pakistan s gesture of opening the Kartarpur Corridor was responded by India with the judgment on Babri Mosque. He, however, said Pakistan will fully facilitate the Sikh Yatrees to visit their sacred places.