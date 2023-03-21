Brigadier martyred in encounter with terrorists

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that a brigadier from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was martyred during an encounter with “hardcore terrorists” in South Waziristan’s Angoor Adda.

In the statement, the ISPR said that an intense exchange of fire took place between the two sides, adding that Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki was martyred “while leading the encounter from the front” and seven others were injured, including two who were critically wounded.

The military’s media affairs wing said Brigadier Barki and his team “put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for peace of the motherland”. “Defence forces of Pakistan and intelligence agencies pledge to reaffirm and demonstrate firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, three terrorists have been killed by security forces while three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after an attack on a police check post in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists opened fire on a police check post in DI Khan’s Khutti area on the night of March 20-21. Following the attack, security forces immediately cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes. The fleeing terrorists were intercepted in the Saggu area of the DI Khan district.

After an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed by the security forces. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists. During an intense exchange of fire, three Pakistan Army soldiers having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers include Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal (age 42 years, resident of Lodhran), Naik Muhammad Asad (age 34 years, resident of Khanewal) and Sepoy Muhammad Essa (age 22 years, resident of South Waziristan) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. The military’s media wing said that the sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. It added, “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”