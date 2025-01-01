Britain, France and Germany urge Israel to abide by obligations on Gaza aid access

GAZA (Reuters): Israel must meet international obligations regarding the provision of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“We call on the government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure full, rapid, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza,” the statement read.

“Humanitarian aid should never be contingent on a ceasefire or used as a political tool,” it added, calling on all parties to uphold the ceasefire.