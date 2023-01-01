Britain is where populism comes to die, as Brexit and the SNP implode

Sherelle Jacobs

British populism has ended not with a bang but with a shrug. Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon were two wildly different populist beasts – the former postured as a deconstructed Churchillian figure, as oddly and irresistibly English as warm beer or beans on toast. The latter styled herself as a cross between Robert the Bruce and Margaret Thatcher, in her august fight to roll back the State of Westminster. In the end, both these charismatic titans have had their reputations torn apart. Neither is likely to recover.

There have been whispers that Boris Johnson might stage a comeback, opting to take Nadine Dorries’ newly vacated safe seat or forming a new Right-wing party with Nigel Farage. He has certainly shown few qualms about tearing strips out of Rishi Sunak in the past 24 hours. None the less, Johnson’s recent conduct, resigning his seat amid a spat about peerages and in anticipation of a possible by-election in his marginal Uxbridge seat confirms what we already knew: he is fundamentally a court politician who will always duck fights in the trenches. Even before, it was hard to see him leading a backbench war of attrition against Sunak; harder still slogging it out with a renegade start-up party. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage, still exhausted from the referendum campaign, seems reluctant to return to politics unless it is alongside big-name Tories.

If the Tory Brexiteer cause has just officially lost its secret weapon, then the SNP also has lost its human face. Sturgeon almost single-handedly transformed the SNP from an ossified legacy party into a liberal populist machine. Love her or loathe her, she transformed Scottish nationalism from a hoarse bray for power into a breezy pitch for freedom. In one sense, the simultaneous implosion of these two proves that British populism bucks the global trend. After all, in America and Italy the populist wagon rattles on. In the Johnson/partygate case, this is partly because British people have very low tolerance for rule-breaking. It is striking indeed that while Boris’s career lies in tatters over lockdown parties, Trump’s popularity is unaffected by his indictment for squirrelling away secret documents. But it is ultimately unsurprising, given the uniquely “upstanding” nature of British liberalism, bound up in Enlightenment ideals of politeness and rule of law (in contrast to American freedom, which despises central authority and is mesmerised by the romantic mythos of the Wild West).

But to bring things back to earth, one also gets a sense that modern British populism has always been just a bit rubbish. There is a distinct lack of leadership vision. Johnsonianism was a greased puddle of incoherent opportunism – all pork barrel promises, green grandstanding and Brexit bluffs. Nicola Sturgeon’s pro-EU nationalism was a contradiction in terms. There is also a certain inauthenticity to British populism. It is unclear whether Johnson really believed in Brexit. SNP politicians may rail against the remote Westminster elite, but they reside within their own hermetically sealed bubble of NGO professionals, academics and career campaigners. It goes a long way in explaining the way things have gone; in wet, sheltered, political conditions, court intrigue breeds like mould. It is also undeniable that at every turn, British populists have been outwitted. Remainers, in the end, understood much better than Brexiteers that to win in a country like Britain, where rules and constitutional principles are sacrosanct, one must be a master at the long game, manipulating procedural detail in the shadows. We saw this with the privileges committee and the ousting of Dominic Raab. In a way, Sturgeon also failed to understand this, killing the independence cause by foolishly taking it to the Supreme Court, guns blazing, rather than steadily building a case while biding her time for a change in the country’s judicial cycle, currently under the cautious stewardship of Lord Reed.

This is all in stark contrast to Italy’s skilful Georgia Meloni, who puts her British counterparts to shame. Whatever one thinks of her politics, truth be told she has pivoted with reasonable dexterity from an anti-immigrant agitator to the pioneer of an ambitious industrial strategy financed by sovereign wealthy money. All the while she is keeping global critics at bay, courting investors and thinking in the long term where the EU is concerned. Put simply she has shown that it is possible for populists as well as established elites to work the system. However, to be fair to British populists , taking on the status quo in a traditional country is particularly challenging. Brexit populists vowed to take on an anti-democratic metropolitan elite. Very quickly they found themselves to be overwhelmed by a pathological system. Britain is effectively stuck in the orbit of the world’s regulatory superpower, a 21st-century Roman empire that de facto externalises its laws outside its borders. The UK’s economy is overtaxed, overregulated and over-managerialised. Its laggard body has no room for manoeuvre, having woken up one day strapped into a suicide vest of toxic derivatives products. Things are even worse in Scotland, which is addicted to Westminster freebies and grappling with large pockets of endemic poverty. The government machinery cannot cope with these problems – not least because the Civil Service is tailored only to elegant political “fixing” and erecting quangos.

Perhaps then the biggest mistake our populists made was to fail to realise that the problem is not one of intrigue but ineptitude. It is not so much that elites have an agenda but that they have simply lost control. Not only does the ruling class not have the solutions, it is also oblivious to the problems. This country has been pretty much stagnant for 15 years (in Scotland, business investment has been flat since 1998). And yet the Westminster bubble is convinced that the problem is not one of systemic decay but popular psychosis, embodied by Brexit and collapsing faith in institutions and a new mania for fake news. British populists continue to show little understanding of these issues. They are still stuck in the phase of shock and self-pity. It will be a long journey back to power.

