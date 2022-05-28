Petr Akopov

London continues to insist on defeating Russia: “The lessons of history show us that democracy and freedom must prevail over aggression and autocrats.” Therefore, we need to follow this path to the end, “we cannot retreat at an hour when Ukraine needs us,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We need to make sure that Putin loses in Ukraine and that Ukraine wins. We need to make sure that the world in Europe is never again threatened by Russian aggression.”

Therefore, it is natural that London advises Kyiv not to conduct any negotiations with Moscow. “How can you deal with a crocodile when it eats your left leg?” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. On the contrary, he agrees: it is necessary to supply Ukraine with long-range multiple launch rocket systems, which the United States is supposedly ready to announce. Although Moscow warned the West that the supply of weapons capable of reaching Russian territory would be “a major step towards an unacceptable escalation.” Sergei Lavrov recalled this yesterday. On the islands they pretend not to hear. Russia, however, does not turn to Britain, but to the United States, because within the Anglo-Saxon camp there are still different ideas about the acceptable level of escalation in Europe.

London is really ready to aggravate the situation as much as possible – because of the desire not only to “defeat Russia”, but also to increase its influence on Europe. Brexit has depr-ived London of a voice in the EU, but now the conflict in Ukraine gives Brit-ain a chance to actively participate in European affairs, and not in some kind of routine, but in strategic matters. Since the EU has become a hostage to the confrontation between the Anglo-Saxons and Russia, it is necessary to squeeze the maximum out of this.

Therefore, the leak that appeared recently in the Italian Corriere Della Sera about Johnson’s plans to create a kind of European community is not as primitive as it seems. The newspaper relies on non-British sources who claim that Joh-nson wants to create a political, economic and military alliance “as an alternative to the EU, involving countries united by distrust of Brussels and Germany ‘s reaction to Russia’s actions”, “an alliance of states that zealously defend national sovereignty, stand for a free economy and are ready to take the toughest possible stance against the Russian military threat.”

Allegedly, Johnson presented his initiative to Zelensky on April 9 during a visit to Kyiv. The European community will include Great Britain, Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and then Turkey can also be connected to it.

In Kyiv, they are still considering: they are waiting for June 23, when the EU summit will take place, at which Ukraine expects to receive the status of a candidate for the union. This will almost certainly not happen, and then Kyiv will take Johnson’s plans more seriously. Corriere Della Sera, however, believes that the very rumors about the new community are being spread precisely in order to put pressure on European leaders before the June summit: accept Ukraine, otherwise Britain will take it for itself.

But Johnson’s idea itself seems unviable to Europeans, Poland and the Baltics will not quarrel with Brussels, and Britain will not pull Ukraine either financially or geopolitically. Everything is so, but if you look at the current situation. And what will happen tomorrow?

Tomorrow, the European Union will lose Ukraine – it is true that it has not received it anyway, although it already considered it to be its own. The Anglo-Saxons – primarily the same British – will blame Germany and the EU for this: they did not help Kyiv much, they were not ready to completely break with Putin. We need to change everything in Europe, stop looking at these cowardly Germans, let’s focus on the brave and wise British. Poland and the Baltics are threatened by a Russian invasion, and only NATO protects them, not the European Union, which, moreover, endlessly humiliates the brave Poles who defend their national identity. Let’s create a British-Polish alliance with the Baltics connected to it and together we will resist Russia. And change the EU. And if Turkey also joins, then a powerful force will arise that both Europeans and Russians will have to reckon with.

Utopian plan? Yes, but only if the European Union remains strong. If the EU emerges from the Ukrainian conflict weakened and internally divided, then anything is possible. At least in terms of the British-Polish alliance, given that the United States will be behind Britain (especially if Trump returns to the White House, determined to dismantle the EU). It is more difficult to involve Turkey: under Erdogan, Ankara will definitely not play openly anti-Russian games, because it benefits from the position of a bridge between Europe and Russia, and the course towards strategic autonomy is of fundamental importance for the Turkish leadership.

British plans to simultaneously play against Russia and continental Europe are not new – this is generally a classic of island diplomacy. Now, however, it seems to many that London has a chance to become a trendsetter of the geopolitical course for the EU as a whole for a long time, setting up an anti-Russian vector for decades to come. But in reality this is not so: the humiliation of Europe will still come back to haunt the Anglo-Saxons (both insular and overseas). This is understood in Britain itself, hence the plans for the European Commonwealth as a kind of safety net in the event that, as a result of the Ukrainian conflict, the EU nevertheless slips off the hook of “an eternal divorce from Moscow.” Then it will be possible to use the Baltic-Poland-Ukraine-Turkey arc to further pit Europe and Russia.

The weak point of this strategy is that it requires at least two assumptions: the coming to power in Ankara of forces willing to play someone else’s and unprofitable game (with all the serious positions of the Anglo-Saxons in Turkey, it is extremely unlikely even if Erdogan is defeated next year), and the preservation of Ukraine (or at least what remains of it) in the zone of influence of the West. And this, in principle, is impossible even in the medium term, so Johnson’s plans will remain unfulfilled. In the spirit of the old British geopolitical game of those times when the British still had the strength to implement it.