Britain reports 6,178 new COVID-19 cases

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Britain reported 6,178 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest number of infections since May 1, government data showed.

Officials also said there had been 37 deaths of people within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the same number as on Tuesday which itself was the most recorded since July 14.

The number of coronavirus cases has been soaring in Britain, prompting the government on Tuesday to announce a series of new restrictions in a bid to curb a second wave of the outbreak.

The official statistics showed 409,729 people had tested positive for the virus with 41,862 deaths.

COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in recent weeks to more than 4,000 per day. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called it a second wave and stricter lockdown measures have been introduced in areas across the country – with London possibly next in line.

Johnson announced fines of up to 10,000 pounds ($12,900) on Saturday for people in England who break new rules requiring them to self-isolate if they have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

In addition to tighter rules on social gatherings across the country, several cities and regions in Britain have had ‘local lockdowns’ imposed, limiting even more strictly when, where and how many people can meet up socially.

Courtesy: (Reuters)