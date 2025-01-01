Britain to adapt Syria sanctions regime following al-Asaad’s fall

LONDON (Agencies): The UK plans to ease sanctions on Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, under a new plan announced by the government on Thursday.

Still weighed down by heavy international sanctions, the new Syrian government is aiming to persuade Western capitals that the extremist origins of the armed offensive forces that toppled al-Assad, after 14 years in charge, are confined to the past.

“They will include the relaxation of restrictions that apply to the energy, transport and finance sectors,” said Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, adding that MPs would first have to debate the proposals.

In a written statement to parliament, Doughty said the government will “bring forward measures in the coming months,” including amendments to the 2019 legislation that underpins the sanctions.

“We are making these changes to support the Syrian people in re-building their country and promote security and stability,” said Doughty.

“The government remains determined to hold Bashar al-Assad and his associates to account for their actions against the people of Syria. We will ensure that asset freezes and travel bans imposed on members of the former regime remain in force,” he added.