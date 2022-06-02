Mikhail Sheinkman

What a resignati-on, he protested. When Ukraine is at war and prices are rising in Britain, leaving is irresponsible. I could say “I don’t want to,” “no way,” “do not respect myself,” or “it’s a shame, I tried so hard.” And he chose the most inappropriate option.

Now Boris Johnson must be really worried. And it’s not just that their own conservatives have warned that next week they will try to announce a vote of no confidence in him. He’s used to it. Not for the first time. But they say that he has never been so close to failure. The trouble is that London’s The Guardian has already published a list of his possible successors. Nine people. B-asically, everyone who kn-ows. And among them are such characters for whom the mere fact of publishing a shortlist can be a decisive incentive for more decisive action on the internal party front. Up to the front.

The head of the Foreign Office, Liz Truss, is the first of these. Moreover, the first and the chances to sit the prime minister. True, he shares the top line with his predecessor Jeremy Hunt – both are given 5 out of 10. However, he, enjoying the respect of the centrists among the Tories, is not particularly popular with the right wing, which the party actually falls for. In addition, Trass is now on the track. Sometimes it drives so that the dust stands and takes your breath away. Mainly to Russia. But even by the nature of her raids on us, one can understand that she is an unpleasant woman in all respects. I bought the rights, but not to drive.

But the soul, and the face, and thoughts (and it happened that clothes too – in Estonia, for example, appeared in a tank, and on Red Square in furs with a plus) – strictly according to Chekhov. Exactly the opposite. Everything is so amateurish that even her comrades-in-arms call her “cra-zy” for her hysterically-possessed statements and a very strange manner of public speaking. They say the same Johnson, only in a skirt, implying that they are like horseradish and radish – one field of berries. Another thing is that the horse-radish has completely shrunken and drooped – the rating has almost gone into the minus. And she, with all her minuses, at least does not drink.

However, Borya also se-emed to be tied up. Alth-ough the bottle is still cl-imbing. What a resignation, he was indignant here the day before. In the current circumstances, he insists, when Ukraine is at war and prices are rising in Britain, it is irresponsible to leave. I could say “I don’t want to,” “no way,” “do not respect myself,” or “it’s a shame, I tried so hard.” And he cho-se, perhaps, the most inappropriate option. And unco-nvincing, because the mess that he made, you can’t sp-oil with Lisa. She, for sure, understands the economy in the same way as in geography and history. So it will.

But Johnson is ready to fight for every inch. And an ounce, a pound, a mile, a yard.

He weighed everything, measured it out and decided to restore that still, imperial, measurement system. As a member of the EU, Britain was required to use the European metric SI with grams and centimeters. Now everything is the priority of the colonial habit. As he promised.

True, he also wanted to return influence in the same amount, when the sun did not set over the empire. But here, as they say, hell.

