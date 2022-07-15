Britain’s SAS war crimes in Afghanistan

According to Afghan media, Amnesty International (AI) has termed the findings of the BBC report regarding the killing of unarmed men in suspicious circumstances in Afghanistan during the US-led War on Terror (WoT), as horrifying and called for an effective and transparent investigation into these grave war crimes of the British Forces. According to details, the BBC panorama program reported that SAS operatives in Afghanistan repeatedly killed detainees and unarmed men in fake encounters under suspicious circumstances during their kill or capture raids carried out by one SAS squadron in Helmand in 2010/11.

Afghanistan has been home to Foreign invading Forces, spies, and mercenaries since the United States captured the country in the post-9/11 era. There was no government and rule of law across the country except capital Kabul, while multiple armed groups, Foreign proxies, and private armies were operating in the country to protect the interests of foreign powers. The recent report of BBC’s years-long investigations confirmed the involvement of the SAS operatives in war crimes against innocent civilians in Helmand province during 2010-2011.

The British authorities had also expressed doubts about unprecedented human casualties during the operations of a SAS Squadron despite any physical harm to any soldier of the Unit. The headquarters was also suspicious of the series of events and the British Royal Military Police (RMP) conducted investigations into over 900 cases of alleged crimes in 2014 but the British military dropped the charges against its soldiers on the mere excuse of insufficient evidence.

The BBC investigative team physically visited the operational sites and unearth 54 cases of alleged war crimes committed by the British troops about decades ago. Amnesty International and other human rights groups are calling on the International Community, the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to initiate a probe into the alleged war crimes by the British troopers during the war in Afghanistan. Yet, the supporters of human rights and civic values became duff and dumb on unjust killings of innocent Afghans, while Influential are trying to cover up the issue under the rug.