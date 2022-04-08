F.P. Report

LONDON: The British Ar-my will receive 100 extra a-rmoured Boxer vehicles, e-nsuring more vehicles rea-ch the frontline faster and bolstering the programme to a total of 623, as the UK maintains defence ties with Germany, Prime Minister announced on Friday.

The modern digitalised armoured vehicles can be used to transport troops to the frontline and can be rapidly reconfigured to fulfil different roles on the battlefield.

The UK and Germany h-ave worked closely together on the Boxer programme for the British Army, with the Boxer build in the UK benefitting from German expertise, data and collaboration.

Now boasting more than 400 Boxer vehicles themselves, Germany has had older variants of the vehicle in service for more than 10 years, including service in Afghanistan. Their success in the German Army means they continue to develop new variants of the vehicle.

Johnson said: “In these difficult times, our deep defence partnership offers reassurance to our people and the wider world, while also ensuring we are ready to respond to new threats.”

“This joint programme will ensure our militaries have state-of-the-art equipment as the invasion of Ukraine shakes the very foundations of European peace and security.”

Boxer production for the British Army is underway. The first 117 vehicles are b-eing built on German prod-uction lines, as UK facilities in Telford and Stockp-ort ramp up for the remaining 506 and begin manufacture. The first Boxer vehicles will arrive in units from 2023, with the overall programme protecting up to 1,000 jobs nationally, enhancing skill sets and creating an ambitious UK apprenticeship scheme.

Defence Procurement Minister, Jeremy Quin said: “This order will accelerate the delivery of the Boxer fleet to the British Army and increase its numbers.”

“The land equipment upgrade is a vital element of the Integrated Review, on which we continue to deliver. Doing so, alongside our German allies, creates opportunities for both our Armed Forces.”

As an addition to the £2.-8 billion contract anno-unced in 2019, manufacture of the additional vehicles will commence shortly. UK production is focused in Te-lford through Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land, and St-ockport through WFEL, w-ith supply chain sub-contr-acts across the UK, includ-ing in Glasgow with Thal-es.

Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Sir Tickell said: “This is a significant anno-uncement for the Army in enhancing this key capability under the Integrated R-eview. Boxer will form the core of our modernised Ar-moured Brigade Combat T-eams and it is great news for our service personnel g-etting more of these excellent platforms as part of de-livering Future Soldier, wh-ilst investing in the UK’s defence industry and supply chains.”

