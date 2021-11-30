British chief of staff Nick Carter leaves office

LONDON (RIA Novosti): General Nick Carter ste-pped down as British Chief of Staff after more than three years in that position, the UK Department of Defense said.

“After more than three years in this position, General Sir Nick Carter left defense headquarters for the last time as chief of defense staff,” the agency said on Twitter.

Carter, in particular, was involved in conducting the evacuation from Afgh-anistan in August 2021. In addition, he repeatedly spoke about Russia: in particular, he called the “th-reats” emanating from Ru-ssia more serious than ex-tremism, and also pointed out that tensions between Russia and Western countries could lead to open co-nflict due to any “accident.”