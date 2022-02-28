British Church’s Archbishop meets COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Archbish-op of Canterbury and Head of the Church of England J-ustin Welby and British H-igh Commissioner Doctor Christian Turner Monday c-alled on Chief of Army Sta-ff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, religious and inter-faith harmony were discussed, said an ISPR news release.

The COAS acknowledged the role of Christian brethren not only towards the creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.

He appreciated role of v-arious institutions in the f-ields of education, health a-nd public welfare being m-anaged by the Christian co-mmunity across the country. He especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of the motherland as part of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The Archbishop on the occasion acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s efforts in combating terrorism and providing secure environment to the minorities in the country. He also pledged that the Christian community would contribute whole-heartedly towards public welfare.