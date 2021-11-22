British energy company files for bankruptcy over gas prices

LONDON (RIA Novosti): Bulb, one of Britain’s largest energy suppliers, has filed for bankruptcy amid high global gas prices.

Earlier, British media reported that the government was preparing a contingency plan for the bankruptcy of Bulb, the country’s seventh largest energy supplier and serves 1.7 million people.

Sources in the energy sector said that negotiations were underway with several potential clients who could buy out the company.

“We made the tough decision to support Bulb’s move to dedicated management. This process is designed to protect Buld’s customers, ensure that there are no shipment changes, and protect account balances …” We started looking at fundraising options and were pleased to receive many plans from various investors to finance our business, however the energy crisis in the UK and around the world has raised concerns among investors who cannot act while wholesale prices are so high and the price cap means that companies are currently supplying energy with significant losses, “- said in a statement.

Special management will allow the company to function normally and clients will not need to take any action. The company blamed record gas prices and extreme volatility as the reason for the bankruptcy. It is noted that the shortage of supplies, coupled with low gas exports from Russia and growing demand, means that prices will remain high and unpredictable.

The company also cites the geopolitical disputes over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as one of the reasons for the rise in gas prices.Since the beginning of the year, 25 energy companies have already gone bankrupt in Britain due to the rise in gas prices.