British envoy calls on COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and the Afghan peace process were discussed, according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion thanked the high commissioner for the United Kingdom’s assistance to Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.