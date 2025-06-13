British High Commissioner calls on Bilawal, Aseefa Bhutto

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott calls on PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto at Zardari House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto and British High Commissioner discussed the promotion of bilateral relations. Both sides agreed to further enhance trade stability between the two countries.

Bilawal Bhutto and Jane Marriott also discussed visit of Pakistan delegation to London under the guidance of Bilawal Bhutto after the Indian aggression. British High Commissioner appreciated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to the UK. MNA Hina Rabbani Khar was also present.