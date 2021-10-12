Mikhail Sheinkman

Dominic Raab from the Foreign Office was turned away for taking leave of the Br-itish army from Afghanis-tan on vacation. And Bo-ris Johnson, in the midst of all that you can imagine, crises already in Brit-ain itself washed away on vacation in Spain and no-thing. Although the situation requires new “feats” from him. Let it be in the same genre, in which he, not sparing his belly, alr-eady proved to his fellow citizens that everything is in order with their food.

Now he needs to turn on all his household electrical appliances and gas burners on camera so that people don’t think they have a problem with this case. Then fill up the car with a slide for the same reason. Well, make the whole process open in a closed booth, otherwise there are also different rumors about toilet paper. And its deficit is now very inappropriate, since the Kingdom, as they say, is about to be left without cowards to the pile.

This, apparently, because they jumped out of their pants, so they wanted to leave the EU. So they overdid it. However, Borya knows what to do. He can always prove the opposite on himself. So everyone will see exactly where they are.