British MP blasted for attending far-right conference

LONDON (AA): A British Conservative Party MP got a formal warning from his party following criticism by Jewish and Muslim groups for attending a far-right conference in Italy, local media reported.

Daniel Kawczynski was one of 22 speakers at the National Conservatism conference in Rome on Feb. 3-4.

Also in attendance were Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Marion Marechal, the niece of France’s Marine Le Pen. Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini was also due to attend but pulled out following disappointing results for his Northern League party in last month’s regional elections.

Defending his action, Kawczynski wrote for the right-wing Spectator magazine that those in attendance “represent serious ideas and concerns, some of which are shared by people in Britain.”

The Conservative Party released a statement saying: “Daniel Kawczynski has been formally warned that his attendance at this event was not acceptable, particularly in light of the views of some of those in attendance, which we utterly condemn, and that he is expected to hold himself to higher standards.”

“Daniel has accepted this and apologised,” the Conservatives added.

The statement came following widespread criticism of Kawczynski’s actions.

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, condemned Kawczynski speaking at a conference alongside “some of Europe’s most notorious far-right politicians.”

“Mr Kawczynski’s defence, that ‘it is only common sense to talk with parties and politicians that are either leading their respective countries, or will perhaps take power in the next few years,’ is a specious one, for the simple reason that the MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham is not any sort of government representative,” she said.

She added that unless the Conservative Party takes disciplinary measures there is a “serious risk of the public assuming that they share his views.”

The main opposition Labour Party said rather than just a formal warning, the ruling Conservative Party should suspend Kawczynski.

“In refusing to suspend Daniel Kawczynski, the Conservatives are condoning his decision to stand shoulder to shoulder with fascists and legitimising the islamophobia, anti-Semitism and homophobia they promote,” said Labour Shadow Communities Secretary Andrew Gwynne.

The Muslim Council of Britain said: “Serious questions must be asked about why this was allowed in the first place, why the party now feels it was unacceptable, and why it feels a mere slap on the wrist is sufficient.”

“Kawczynski should have the whip removed, and be subject to a thorough investigation if the Conservatives want to claim, at least in this case, a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on all forms of racism,” the council said.