F.P. Report

LONDON: The Nuclear D-ecommissioning Authority (NDA) and Cwmni Egino have today (Friday 20 May) announced they will work together on proposals for the siting of a new nuclear development at Trawsfynydd, north Wales.

With the agreement of BEIS, the 2 organisations are working towards a collaboration agreement aimed at progressing plans which will ultimately support UK government’s Energy Security Strategy.

UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Our ambition for a British nuclear renaissance means a bright future for nuclear power in Wales, not only securing clean, affordable, homegrown energy but also jobs and investment at sites like Trawsfynydd.”

“We remain on track to realise our plan to approve eight new nuclear reactors by 2030, transforming the UK’s energy network and revitalizing decommissioned nuclear sites.”

The Nuclear Decomm-issioning Authority are charged with the mission to clean up the UK’s earliest nuclear si-tes safely, securely and co-st-effectively, with the aim of benefiting local communities and the environment, to ultimately release its 17 sites for other uses.

Cwmni Egino (CE) is a development company wholly owned by Welsh Government, established to drive future development at the Trawsfynydd site and to promote regional economic and social regeneration.

The NDA site at Trawsfynydd is home to a Magnox station which is being decommissioned by Magnox Ltd, a subsidiary of the NDA.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority also owns land outside the Magnox site boundary which could be used for a new nuclear development.

As part of this new arrangement, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority will share information about the characteristics of the available land at the Trawsfy-nydd site, its decommissi-oning plans (to support sch-edule and work-force planning) and support Cwmni Egino in the development of its socio-economic pla-ns.

It will also offer an opp-ortunity for Cwmni Egino to engage with potential developers and technology providers who wish to participate in the development of the Trawsfynydd site.

Any formal commitment of Nuclear Decomm-issioning Authority land, or other support, would require government approval via NDA’s sponsoring department BEIS.

Cwmni Egino is progres-sing its plans for a development at Trawsfynydd and hope to be in a position to confirm their outline business proposition within the year.

They are also engaged with the newly created government body Great British Nuclear, led by Simon Bowen, which will bring forward new projects.

David Peattie, NDA CE-O, said: “As well as delivering our mission, we’re committed to helping the government in supporting its energy goals and our pa-rtnership with Cwmni Egi-no, around the potential fut-ure use of land at Traw-sfynydd, is testament to our continued support of gover-nment policy and our socio-economic obligations.”

Gwen Parry-Jones, Magnox Ltd CEO, added: “The formal collaboration between NDA and Cwmni Egino is fantastic news for Trawsfynydd and affirms our mission to safely clean-up the site for other uses. It also presents a significant opportunity to benefit the community around the site building on and utilising the world-leading skills and expertise of our nuclear workforce.

Alan Raymant, CEO of Cwmni Egino said: “Our relationship with Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Magnox is critical to the successful delivery of our vision for the development of new nuclear at Trawsfynydd. This collaboration agreement provides the foundation for a fruitful partnership that will bring benefits to the local community and help deliver the Energy Security Strategy.”