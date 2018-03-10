British-Pakistani stabbed to death in Oldham

MANCHESTER (Monitoring Desk): A British-Pakistani was stabbed to death in broad daylihht in Glodwick, Oldham on Friday.

Nabeel Hassan, thought to be in his 20s, died of multiple stab wounds.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were called to reports that a man was unconscious and not breathing near Waterloo Station around 3.20pm. He was taken to hospital where he died.

GMP’s Detective Superintendent Nicky Porter, said, “My heart goes out to the man’s family who have sadly had to be informed that their loved one has died.”

“As the investigation develops, we hope to be able to provide further details but as this only happened recently, we’re yet to gain a full picture of what exactly has happened and ask the public to come forward with any information.”

Witnesses claim Nabeel was chased by a car for around 15 minutes before the stabbing. He was then chased by three men on foot.

“Three men with a machete-type knife were seen in the area around the same time,” witnesses further said.

Police confirmed that three men aged between 20 and 22, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in police custody for questioning.

Members of the local Asian community are both horrified and baffled by the attack.

The attack is a rare incident in the Pakistani-dominated area of Glodwick. According to locals, the incident could be altercation related.

Nabeel’s parents hail from a village in Gujjar Khan, Pakistan.