British PM and Swiss President call for respect for law in Ukraine

LONDON (TASS): British Prime Minister Boris John-son and Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, head of the Federal Department of Fo-reign Affairs, called on all parties to the conflict in U-kraine to respect the norms of international humanitarian law. A joint statement by the leaders was released by the British Prime Minister’s office on Thursday following his meeting with Cassis in London.

“We are outraged by reports of attacks on civilians and civilian objects in Ukraine and condemn all violations of international law, in particular international humanitarian law. We call on all parties to strictly comply with international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” the document says. Johnson and Cassis also demanded an immediate end to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. “In achieving this goal, we will continue to exchange experience and the most successful methods of applying the sanctions regimes of our countries,” they added.

The statement also calls for an “immediate establishment of a ceasefire regime that will allow the creation of safe corridors and access to humanitarian aid and medicines” for the population of the regions where hostilities are taking place. In addition, the United Kingdom and Switzerland are in favor of conducting “a full and independent investigation into possible war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law.”

In addition to the situation in Ukraine, during the meeting, Johnson and Cass-is discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties between the United Kingdom and Switzerland and the progress of negotiations on a free trade agreement.

Related