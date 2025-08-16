British PM offers condolences to Pakistan over devastating floods

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has extended his heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives and property caused by the recent monsoon and flooding in Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate circumstances and the widespread devastation resulting from the disaster.

The British PM conveyed his sincere sympathies to all those affected, noting that the situation is particularly distressing for many families of Pakistani origin residing in the United Kingdom.

He affirmed that the entire British nation stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time.

PM Starmer also paid tribute to the emergency responders and volunteers who are working tirelessly under extremely challenging conditions.

He reaffirmed the UK government’s continued support for Pakistan during this crisis and pledged full assistance in future recovery and reconstruction efforts.

A day earlier, King Charles and Queen Camilla have sent a heartfelt message of solidarity to the people of Pakistan, expressing their deep sorrow over the devastating monsoon floods and tragic helicopter crash during rescue efforts.

In a statement, King Charles said: “My wife and I have been desperately saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the recent monsoon flooding in Pakistan, and of the horrendous helicopter crash during rescue operations.”

The royal couple also praised the courage and determination of Pakistan’s emergency services, volunteers, and communities working tirelessly against overwhelming odds.