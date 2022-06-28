British Sikh soldiers’ team meets COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A 12-member British Sikh soldiers’ delegation headed by Major General Celia J Harvey Deputy Commander Field Army UK, visited GHQ in Rawalpindi and met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tuesday.

The COAS said that Pakistan respects all religions and also recognizes the need for promotion of religious tourism in the country. Kartarpur corridor is the practical manifestation of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards religious freedom and harmony. The delegation also visited Lahore where the dignitaries witnessed flag lowering ceremony at Wagha border. The delegation visited Lahore Fort, Allama Iqbal Mausoleum and Badshahi Mosque.

During their stay the British Sikh soldiers visited several religious sites in the country which included Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, Haveli Naunihal Singh, Gurdwara Janamasthan Guru Ram Das, Samadi Ranjeet Singh, Gudwara Dera Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor, Nankana Sahib and Dera Panja Sahib.

The delegation also visited Orakzai district and witnessed Samana Fort, Lockhart Fort and Saragarhi Monument. This was the place where 21 Sikh soldiers laid their lives in 1897 as part of British expedition and has much historical significance for Sikhs. The delegation laid wreath at Saragarhi Monument. The delegation lauded the efforts of Pakistan Armed Forces in bringing peace and normalcy in Tribal Districts.

