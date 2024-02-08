British-supplies Ukrainian ASRAAM IR anti-aircraft missiles

KYIV(Clash Report): British-supplied Ukrainian ASRAAM IR anti-aircraft missiles installed on the Supacat HMT truck launcher.

When launched from an aircraft, such anti-aircraft missiles are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 25 km.

Meanwhile, during the inspection of the wreckage of Iranian-made Shahed-238 kamikaze UAV, Ukraine discovered turbojet engine of the Czech company PBS Velká Bíteš type TJ150, providing Shahed-238 a speed of about 520 km/h during the active phase of the flight.