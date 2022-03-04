Britney Spears showers love on her beau Sam Asghari on his birthday

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears is showering love on her beau Sam Asghari on his birthday.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the 40-year-old wished a very happy birthday to her fiance with a loved-up sunset photo.

The songstress went on to express how she cannot wait to have a family with the House of Gucci star.

“Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!’ she captioned alongside the picture.

Britney is already a mother to two children- sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15- which she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The pop star announced engagement to Asghari in 2021, right after court declared her a free woman after 13 years of conservatorship.