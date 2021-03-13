Brits warned of ‘life-changing’ allergies by gel polishes

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Risks associated with rushing out of a nail salon: A British person has warned of ‘life-changing’ allergies brought on by gel polishes.

According to the Dermatologists that allergies can prevent people from getting some operations like joint replacements or dental procedures, as the government opens a probe into the negative effects of manicures.

The chemicals in gel nail polishes, known as methacrylates, can cause an allergic reaction if they leak into the skin, which can see nails loosen and the skin develop a severe, itchy rash, experts warned.

Those who suffer this reaction are then unable to tolerate being exposed to the chemical, which is used in routine procedures such as fillings and hip replacements.

The ultraviolet lamp that hardens polish is not utilized for long enough during at-home gel manicures, which is what most likely causes the unpleasant reaction. However, if the nail technician is inexperienced, even salon manicures could be dangerous.

Earlier, the governments Office for Product Safety and Standards also confirmed it was investigating and urged Brits suffering with allergies to contact their local trading standards department.