‘Broadsheet Commission recommends criminal action against officials’

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Broadsheet Commission had submitted its inquiry report to the government and recommended criminal action against five government officials for their involvement in the case. It was shared by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad during a news conference while discussing today’s decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to Fawad, the accused officials are Ahmed Bilal Sufi, Ahsen Saqib Shaikh, Ghulam Rasool, former Deputy High Commissioner UK, Abdul Basit, former Account Officer Pakistan High Commission UK Shahid Ali Baig and Mr. Tariq Fawad Malik. The commission also recommended liability action against former Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman and Prosecutor General NAB. Chaudhry Fawad told the media that Broad Sheet Commission stated the 2011-2017 as black era of the NAB’s history due to gross negligence and loss of valuable record of the NAB particularly regarding cases of PPP leadership.

According to Fawad, despite loss of NAB’s record, however, Broadsheet Commission head Justice Retired Shaikh Azmit Saeed remained successful in recovering documents through other sources and after this revelation PTI government is considering reopening of Switz accounts case against former President Zaradi in coming days.

Fawad said that all sugar Mills of the country are involved in stay and money laundering for creating price hikes in the county and government had uncovered the conspiracy and arrested 11 individuals. He informed the media that government has removed the SAPM on Petroleum Babar Nadeem due to ongoing inquiry on petroleum crisis.

He informed the media about Federal cabinet decided not to normalize relations with India at the cost of Kashmir until New Delhi reverses its illegal actions of August 5 2019. He said the cabinet had decided to provide Sehat Sahulat Card in the Federal Capital and Gilgit-Baltistan on the lines of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Fawad told the media that the cabinet has fixed the price of Corona vaccine CanSino’s at Rs. 4225. According to him, cabinet has revised the prices of 43 medicines, but did not increase the price of any medicine.

Fawad Chaudhry said that government has decided to weed out the inefficient bureaucrats under Prime Minister’s direction in pursuance of newly revised policy on civil service. He said the Prime Minister appreciated the electronic voting machine (EVM) which will be helpful in ensuring transparency in electoral process of the country. According to him, government decided to use these machines in a part of forthcoming general elections in Azad Jumma and Kashmir (AJK) for trials purposes.