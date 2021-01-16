‘Broadsheet scandal a slap on govt’s face’

LAHORE (TLTP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday claimed that Broadsheet scandal is a slap on the face of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to reporters outside Lahore’s accountability court, Maryam Nawaz claimed that the government tried to use Broadsheet against Nawaz Sharif but the Almighty Allah has once again vindicated him. “They themselves have got trapped into it. They are so corrupt that they demanded a commission from the asset recovery firm,” she alleged.

Maryam alleged that Imran Khan feels danger from Shehbaz Sharif, adding Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz are being victimised to take political revenge. She claimed that PM Khan considers Sheh-baz his alternative and that is why he has thrown him into jail. “Both Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz will definitely come out of jail and take part in politics too,” she added.

She further claimed that Prime Minister Khan will be left alone this year, adding that his advisers and ministers “have started to understand the truth.” She further said that Imran Khan is an inexperienced player.

While responding to a question, Maryam said that the opposition parties would hold a big protest rally outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19. “The PDM will decide about the sit-in after January 31,” she said.

When a journalist asked about Bilawal Bhutto’s planned absence from the ECP protest, Maryam said she is unaware of it.

Maryam arrived in the accountability court to meet Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the courtroom where the hearing of the money laundering case was underway. She and Shehbaz Sharif kept whispering to each other. Sources said that Maryam apprised Shehbaz of Nawaz Sharif’s message and his health condition during the meeting.

Earlier, the PML-N workers clashed with police personnel after being stopped to enter the accountability court’s premises upon arrival of Maryam.

The political activists including female workers were seen pushing the on-duty police officials who were trying to stop them from entering the court building. Citing the rising tensions outside the court, police officials summoned more contingents and water cannons to the scene to deal with any untoward situation.