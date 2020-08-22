Broghil Festival from September 5th

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In a bid to promote tourism and sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has decided to organize a two day festival at Broghil, Upper Chitral.

On the special directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood khan, Tourism & Sport Department and district administration Upper Chitral have started work on the preparations and necessary arrangements for successful holding of the festival.

The festival will be organized from 5th to 6th September 2020 at Broghil National Park situated in the extreme north of district Upper Chitral.

The festival will showcase various activities including yak, horse and donkey polo, Buzkashi, tug-of-war, wrestling, marathon race, cricket, football and many other traditional games.

The yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and tradition food shows will be the main features of the festival.

Proper arrangements will be made for highlighting various aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture. A tent village will also be set up there to facilitate the participants and tourists.

Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kurambar Lake is said to be biologically active lake supporting a wide range of diversity.

The Broghil Valley bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250 kilomters from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potentials of the area.

Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna specially of the Pamirian and Siberian birds species.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed the Tourism Department for all the necessary steps for successful holding of the festival and to ensure the timely completion of all the required arrangements and preparation to extend maximum possible facilitation to the participants of the festival and visiting tourists.