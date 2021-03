WASHINGTON (NPR): The cicadas are coming! After 17 years, Brood X is emerging this spring to mate. If you’re in the eastern part of the United States, get ready to be surrounded by these little critters! Host Maddie Sofia talks with entomologist Sammy Ramsey, aka Dr. Buggs, about what cicadas are, where they’ve been for the last 17 years, and — of course — why they’re so loud.