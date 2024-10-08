Brook and Root record partnership put England in sight of win in first Test

MULTAN (Monitoring Desk): England dominated the fourth day’s play against Pakistan as the hosts were 152 for six in their second innings, trailing by 115 runs to avoid an innings defeat in the first Test match at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan got off to a poor start in their second innings with a deficit of 267 runs, as they lost six wickets for 82 in 24.2 overs. Salman Ali Agha (41 not out, 49b, 5x4s) and Aamir Jamal (27 not out, 48b, 2x4s) returned undefeated as the pair added an unbeaten 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

For the tourists, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 492 for three, Joe Root and Harry Brook went on to record the fourth-highest partnership in Tests. The pair knitted a 454-run stand that saw Root amass a 375-ball 262, hitting 17 boundaries. This was Root’s sixth double century and his second double century against Pakistan.

The highlight of the fourth day’s play was right-handed batter Brook’s remarkable triple century, which made him only the sixth England batter to achieve the feat. Brook was eventually dismissed for 317 off 322 balls, smashing 29 fours and three sixes. England finally declared their innings on 823 for seven in 150 overs – the fourth-highest team total in Tests.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub ended up taking two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

Day 4 of 5; Pakistan trail by 115 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium

Pakistan 556 all out, 149 overs (Shan Masood 151, Salman Ali Agha 104 not out, Abdullah Shafique 102, Saud Shakeel 82, Naseem Shah 33, Babar Azam 30, Shaheen Shah Afridi 26; Jack Leach 3-160, Brydon Carse 2-74, Gus Atkinson 2-99) and 152-6, 37 overs (Salman Ali Agha 41 not out, Saud Shakeel 29, Aamir Jamal 27 not out, Saim Ayub 25; Gus Atkinson 2-28, Brydon Carse 2-39)

England 823-7 (dec), 150 overs (Harry Brook 317, Joe Root 262, Ben Duckett 84, Zak Crawley 78; Saim Ayub 2-101, Naseem Shah 2-157).