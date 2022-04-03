Brother of Jordan’s refuses title of prince

MOSCOW (TASS): King Abdullah II of Jordan’s half-brother Hamza bin Hussein renounced his title of prince. He announced this in a special message posted on Twitter.

In his message, Hamza bin Hussein noted that he “remains loyal to Jordan” and in his private life “will serve the homeland and the Jordanian people.”

In early March, the Jord-anian monarch received a message from Prince Ham-za, in which he admitted th-at he was involved in a plot to stir up unrest in 2021. It said that Prince Hamza repented of the actions he had committed that had harmed the monarch. “I admit my mistake and apologize to the Jordanian people and the royal family,” the text of the message, quoted by the Office of the King of Jordan, said.

As the Jordanian news a-gency Petra pointed out at the time, Prince Hamza, w-ho was under house arrest, was received by the king a-nd was expected to be rehabilitated by the monarch and return to his duties.

In June last year, the Jordanian State Security Court heard a case about a conspiracy uncovered by intelligence agencies in April to destabilize the country. The former head of the office of the Jordanian monarch, former finance minister Basem Awadallah and member of the royal family Sherif Hassan bin Zayed, accused of treason, were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Earlier, at the request of the king, 16 other participants in the anti-government conspiracy were released from custody.

