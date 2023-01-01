BRT, BTAP, Malam Jabba cases being reopened

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Transport, Shahid Khan Khattak has said that Bus Rapid Project (BRT), Billion Trees Afforestration Project (BTAP), Malam Jabba and other cases were being reopened.

He hinted that caretaker Chief Minister KP would soon write a letter to the relevant investigation agencies to probe alleged corruption in the pavement of banks of river Kabul in Nowshera and small dams in the province.

Addressing an open kachary held at the office of the deputy commissioner Nowshera Kabir Afridi and later talking to media after distributing free flour among people, the minister claimed that PTI government has ruined the economy during its nearly 10 years rule that resulted an increase in inflation and price-hike in the country especially Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He claimed that there were still PTI’s remnants in bureaucracy, which were creating hurdle in the way of the provincial government. He said politics on free flour should be avoided and all poor households should be given free flour bags in a dignified manner. The Minister said the former PTI government has recruited about 5,000 media influencers for its personal projection and paid salaries through taxpayers’ money while sitting in homes. He said that time would be required to clear the mess created by the PTI’s incompetent rulers in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. (APP)