BRT Peshawar ranked as Gold Standard Service by International BRT Standard Committee

F.P. Report

Peshawar: The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit System with its unprecedented services to the citizens of Peshawar is ranked as Gold Standard Service by the technical committee of BRT Standard, which is the highest internationally recognized standard that any BRT system can achieve.

The Technical Committee of The BRT Standard comprises of globally renowned experts on BRT, that evaluates world-class bus rapid transit BRT based on international best practices. In this regard, a formal ceremony was organized at the Chief Minister Office, which was graced by Honorable Provincial Minister Higher Education Mr. Kamran Khan Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Syed Fakhar Jehan, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Transport, CEO TransPeshawar, CCPO Peshawar, DG PDA, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, MD KPUMA, member of International BRT standard committee, representatives of ADB and AFD, and other dignitaries.

The Honorable Minister Mr. Kamran Bangash stated that it is a matter of great honor for the City of Peshawar, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Government, that Pakistan has achieved the world highest possible ranking in Bus Rapid Transit and become the 1st in the sub-continent, 3rd Asian and 7th country worldwide to receive Gold Standard Service Ranking Award.

Peshawar BRT is recipient of this award due to its passenger-oriented services, bus routes based on passenger needs, adopting clean technology for buses, improving safety, promoting non-motorized traffic and utilization of all possible and maximum resources to facilitate the public at large.

He also appreciated the sincere and dedicated efforts of the Government officials and the BRT service providers for their untiring and continuous efforts resulting in this big achievement.

He further said that this achievement has undoubtedly made Pakistan & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proud.

Peshawar BRT was inaugurated by Honorable Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan on 13th August 2020 with an aim to revolutionize the public transport system in Peshawar and its success can be seen from the passenger trust and ridership which has crossed 250,000 commuters on daily basis, out of which 20% is women and 60% is low-income class. During the event Dr. Walter Hook, member of the technical committee of the BRT Standard shared that BRT Peshawar is consistent in almost all respects in international best practices.

CEO TransPeshawar Mr. Fayyaz Khan said that since the start of the BRT Operations more than 71.2 million people have traveled in it, and keeping in view the public interest in the project, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered 86 new buses to start more routes in the city.

He further stated that getting the award is only the beginning and TransPeshawar will ensure to main the Gold Standard by delivering high standard services to the commuters. He also thanked the BRT commuters as their trust in the system is a major contributing factor in the successes of Peshawar BRT.