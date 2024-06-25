BRT plea against NAB: PHC adjourns hearing

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah conducted a hearing on application of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) contractors against National Accountability Bureau inquiry against them, Tuesday.

Deputy Prosecutor General from NAB and lawyers of the construction companies assisted the court. The lawyers for contractors told the court that NAB has not yet submitted its comments in the case, following which the NAB prosecutor said that the NAB will submit its reply in this regard on next hearing. After hearing brief arguments from both sides, the court while seeking reply from the NAB adjourned the hearing for 24th July.

Court issues notice to AG, Health minister, Secretary in Contempt of Court plea: Peshawar High Court issued notices to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Secretary’s health and Advocate General in contempt of court plea against removal Dr. Umar Ayub as Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), on Tuesday.

Barrister Babar Shahzad Imran argued that the controversy began when the government removed Dr. Umar Ayub as Chairman BOG KTH in back date on 11th June 2024, despite PHC restrained respondents on 12th June, 2024. He further added that the removal of Chairman BOG is a clear violation of the court’s orders and amounted to contempt of court.

PHC was informed that the government had issued a notification on 11th June, 2024, removing Dr. Umar Ayub from the post, which was a blatant disregard of the court’s orders. The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the government’s action was illegal and unconstitutional, and that the court’s orders were binding on the government.

The counsel requested the court to declare the notification issued by the government as null and void and to initiate contempt proceedings against the respondents for disobeying the court’s orders. PHC ordered directed the respondents to file their responses to the contempt of court notice and stopped government from appointment of Chairman BOG KTH, while adjourned further hearing.

PHC seeks further assistance in rehabilitation of terrorists in KP: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Awami National Party (ANP) central president Aimal Wali Khan, seeking constitution of inquiry commission to investigate the rehabilitation of terrorists during previous government and ordered assist the court on maintainability of the writ, on Tuesday.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah asked the petitioner’s lawyer to provide arguments on whether the high court has the authority to form a commission on the matter.