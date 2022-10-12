BRT Red Line is an important project of Karachi: Sharjeel

Sher Afzal

Karachi: Sindh Minister for Transport & Chairman Trans Karachi Board of Directors Sharjeel Inam Memon while presiding over 20th meeting of the board on Wednesday has said that Asian Development Bank funded BRT Red Line is an important project of Karachi . Sindh government wants to complete it on time so as to facilitate Karachiites with modern, affordable and comfortablecsystem of transport.

The minister directed secretary transport and managing director Sindh mass transit authority (SMTA) to remain in contact with six utility companies for transfer of their installation from the route of BRT Red Line so that infrastructural development work is expedited. He said that no delay would be tolerated in the completion of the project.

Mr. Memon Minister added that after the start of Peoples bus Service and BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi (Orange Line), Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government is committed to deliver BRT red line project in time. He said : commuters of Model Colony , Malir Cantt:, Safooran , University Road , Civic Center, Jail Chowrangi and adjourning areas will be connected with BRT Green line at Numaish Chowrangi Junction.

The minister said that development work on lot 1 and lot 2 of the project has been started. In lot -1 from tank chowk to Safroon , construction of bus station at Tipu Sulatn and Racecourse station started.

He said that construction of two underpasses at Tipu Sulatn and Racecourse also commenced, while control of land has been handed over to contractor for construction of depot at Malir Halt . “Work on NED station, Karachi University Station and Shaikh Zayed Station has also been commenced on Lot 2 section of the project, which is stretched from Mosmiyat up to Numaish Chowrangi, he added.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Sindh government has allocated the land for construction of biogas plant of the project in Landhi and it’s control has been handed over to Trans Karachi for the construction of the biogas plant of the project.

He directed trans Karachi to start tendering process for construction of bio gas plant soon as possible.

Earlier, The 20th board meeting has approved the minutes of 19th board meeting . it also approved to include 3 more members in the board . The meeting has also decided to convene annual General Meeting of the board on 13th November, 2022.

The meeting has also accorded approval to constitute sub audit committee of the board, while decision on the formation of sub committees on Nomination, Human Resource , Finance and procurement put off to next meeting of the board.

Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Shaikh , Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Cap. (R) Altaf Saryo , CEO Trans Karachi Wasif Ijlal, Ms. Rukhsana Rahooja, Shamail Sikandar and others attended the board meeting.