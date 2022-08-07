BRT services to be closed on 9th, 10th Muharram

PESHAWAR (APP): The BRT services would remain closed on the 9th and 10th Muharram while the district administration of Kohat has imposed a ban on pillion riding in view of the security of Muharram.

Spokesman of the BRT has confirmed the closing of the BRT service during the 9th and 10th of Muharram Ul Haram, similarly the district administration Kohat in view of the security of Muharram, imposed complete ban on pillion riding on motorcycles from 8th of Muharram to 10th of Muharram.

The citizens of Kohat are requested to cooperate in view of the present situation.

Related